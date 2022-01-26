Storage coolers find pros and cons in frigid temperatures

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - As temperatures plummet to 20-30 below zero, with wind chill readings even lower than that, cold storage workers are taken back by the odd sensation of walking into the normally chilly coolers.

“It’s pretty crazy when you’re going into a cooler and it’s 60 degrees warmer in the cooler than it is outside,” said John Altenburgh, owner of A&W Cold Storage Inc. in Kronenwetter.

The coolers at A&W typically sit at 40 degrees to maintain their supply of cheese and help it properly age. However, the cold weather outside makes it feel a lot more inviting in the cooler.

“We’re actually warming up coming into the coolers now,” said Altenburgh.

Even though it feels warmer in the coolers, it’s still cold enough every day where workers need to bundle up.

”I’ve gotten acclimated to the cold,” said Wayne Kasprzycki, a supervisor at A&W, “but today is a turtleneck day and long johns under the jeans.”

One positive to working in the cold is that it’s less expensive to power. Constantly running the fans and cooling system in the other seasons can be a burden.

“The nice part about cold weather is that we don’t have much of an energy bill like we do in the summer, fall and spring of course because nothing has to run,” said Altenburgh.

Regardless of the season, taking a break from the chilly coolers is a welcome reward to those working in it.

“When it’s time to break a break, that office is very warm,” said Kasprzycki. “We got the head jacked up in there. It makes the workday more pleasurable.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.