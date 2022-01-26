News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin DNR policy board picks new chairman

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources policy board selected an archery shop owner Wednesday as its new leader.

The board voted 4-3 to elevate board member Greg Kazmierski to chairman. The election was held via secret ballot as per state law.

Kazmierski owns Buck Rub Outfitters in Pewaukee and he’s been an advocate for hunting causes since then-Gov. Scott Walker appointed him to the board in 2011.

Kazmierski defeated fellow board member Bill Smith for the chairmanship. Gov. Tony Evers appointed Smith, a former member of the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin board, to the DNR board in 2019.

Kazmierski replaces Fred Prehn, who will slide back into a member role on the board. Walker appointed Prehn, a Wausau dentist, to the board in 2015. His term expired in May. Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him but he has refused to step aside, arguing he doesn’t have to leave until the state Senate confirms Naas.

The Republican-controlled Senate has made no moves toward a confirmation vote for her, ensuring that Walker appointees maintain majority control of the board.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit in August seeking to force Prehn off the board. The state Supreme Court is reviewing the case. It’s unclear when the justices might rule.

