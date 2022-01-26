Rhinelander issues ‘run water’ notice for select property owners

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Select property owners in Rhinelander are urged to run a constant stream of water from one of the faucets in their home to prevent the water lines from freezing.

Authorized Rhinelander Utility Customers will not be billed for the additional water usage.

CLICK HERE to view the addresses of approved properties.

A release on the city’s website said the run water notice will begin on Jan. 28. Those homeowners should run water at a pencil-sized diameter.

