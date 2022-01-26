News and First Alert Weather App
Rhinelander issues ‘run water’ notice for select property owners

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Select property owners in Rhinelander are urged to run a constant stream of water from one of the faucets in their home to prevent the water lines from freezing.

Authorized Rhinelander Utility Customers will not be billed for the additional water usage.

CLICK HERE to view the addresses of approved properties.

A release on the city’s website said the run water notice will begin on Jan. 28. Those homeowners should run water at a pencil-sized diameter.

