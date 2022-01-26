News and First Alert Weather App
PROGRAMMING NOTE: NewsChannel 7 at 5 and 6 to air on FOX due to golf on Friday

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Round 1 of the Farmers Insurance Open begins Wednesday from Torrey Pines. The tournament will start Wednesday and finish on Saturday.

It will run 4-7 p.m. on Friday on WSAW-TV.  NewsChannel 7 at 5 and 6 on Friday will air on FOX/WZAW as result.

On Saturday, CBS will broadcast the PGA Farmer’s Insurance Open from 3:30-7 p.m.  NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. will not air.

The field includes Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson, among others.

