Plea deal likely for Wausau man charged with shooting friend in 2019

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A plea hearing is scheduled to take place next week for a man accused of fatally shooting his friend more than three years ago.

David Anselmo is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and operating a firearm while intoxicated. Prosecutors said Anselmo told investigators his finger was near the trigger of the gun when it slipped. Nineteen-year-old Troy Wilcox died as result.

The shooting happened on June 7, 2019. Court documents say Anselmo left the house after he fired the gun that killed Wilcox without performing any life-saving measures.

Anselmo remains in the Marathon County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

A plea hearing is schedule for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.

