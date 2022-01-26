Pet Project: Meet Agnetha

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Agnetha is a 6-year-old cat who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. She is energetic and playful, but also likes to cuddle. She would be fine in a home with other cats.

For more information about Agnetha or to get the adoption process started, visit the humane society’s website www.catsndosg.org. You can also reach them at 715-845-2810, or stop down and meet her at the humane society located on Packer Drive in Wausau.

