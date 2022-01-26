News and First Alert Weather App
Oneida County Health Department collecting at-home COVID test data

A woman takes a COVID-19 test at home.(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Health Department is asking people who live in the county to report when they get a positive COVID-19 result from an at-home test.

The Health Department is not collecting the information to track people in the county in any way. They say the at-home tests just don’t come with information on the next steps a person should take after testing positive.

“When you sign on and let us know you had a positive home test through that self-reporting, you automatically get an email from us with all that isolation and quarantine information that we would give to anyone that we would call,” said Oneida County Public Health Nurse Breanne Vos.

The email will also guide people on what to tell close contacts who may be in danger of being infected as well. There is also an option to have questions answered by qualified health professionals on a case by case basis.

There is a form to fill out on their website where you can register as many as four of your family members at a time.

“If you’re told what you need to do when you get a positive test, and it’s accurate information and hopefully information that you can trust coming from us being the Health Department, that hopefully they’re going to follow that and we can box in as much as we can the spread of COVID-19 right now in our community,” Vos said.

It is important to note that the registration on their site is for people who live in Oneida County only, because they don’t have the resources to forward information to other departments in the state.

Vos says most Health Departments are doing a good job disseminating CDC guidance, especially as it changes. She recommends going to local health resources with questions or concerns in other areas.

If you are an Oneida county resident and want to report a positive at-home test, click here.

