Meals on Wheels keeps delivery schedule despite cold weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Aging and Disability Resource Center in Wausau has about 30 dedicated volunteers who deliver meals weekly to homebound older adults despite the cold.

ADRC said they need more volunteers when it gets cold out due to a higher demand for services.

“It seems that older adults start thinking that they might not be able to get out quite as much in the winter months and that might change their outlook for getting groceries,” said Ronda James, nutrition program director, ADRC.

James said it’s challenging enough for some older adults to get out to run errands when it’s nice outside.

“When it comes to snowy weather, icy conditions, really really cold, it’s a lot more energy expended to do something as basic as leaving the home to be dropped off at the grocery store even,” said James.

Aside from providing balanced meals, volunteers also make sure the person they are providing the meal to is okay when they check-in.

“We don’t leave the meal unless we see the person or at least hear that they are okay,” said James.

James said they can also assist older adults in connecting them to other resources like financial assistance for their heating bill.

In December they delivered almost 12,450 meals across four counties.

“Without our volunteers and their dedication and commitment, even in bad weather, in frigid temperatures, we wouldn’t be able to offer the service we do at the volume we do,” said James.

James said they deliver about 400 hot meals a day. Call 715-261-6070 if you are interested in helping out.

Here is a link to their website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.