Marshfield mayoral candidate forum to be held Feb. 2

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A forum for three Marshfield mayoral candidates will be held Feb. 2

Former Mayor Bob McManus, former councilman Ken Bargender and business owner Lois TeStrake will appear on the ballot

Marshfield Broadcasting is holding the candidate forum. It will be held at the Community Center, 211 E. 2nd St. at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2. The event will be open to the public. It will be broadcast on MFLD-TV cable channel 989, streaming on MFLD-TV.com website, and on the app Marshfield Broadcasting.

According to the news release, the forum will include opening statements and a question portion.

The primary election is Feb. 15. The spring election is April 5.

The Mayor of the city of Marshfield serves a two-year term.

