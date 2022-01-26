Marathon County will offer resources as part of Community Partners Campus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to authorize the County Administrator to negotiate to rent a space inside the planned Community Partners Campus in Wausau.

The Campus will house organizations like The Neighbors’ Place, the Catholic Warming Center and a free clinic to make these resources available in one convenient space.

Having their own office inside the building allow the county to help residents with the many programs it offers as well. Board Chair Kurt Gibbs says there have been preliminary talks, but nothing is mapped out yet and they are considering offering services on a rotating basis.

“So you may have the ADRC there on one day, you may have income resources from Social Services there one day, you may have someone from Northcentral Healthcare there one day. So I don’t know that all of those have been worked out,” Gibbs said.

The Community Partners Campus is located on a major bus line in Wausau, allowing greater access to the people it will be serving.

