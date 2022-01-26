Icy road conditions cause several slide-offs throughout Michiana

(WNDU) - The bitter cold caused many slide-offs throughout Michiana Wednesday morning including a FedEx truck that dangled from the Indiana Toll Road near Mishawaka.

According to Indiana State Police, a vehicle in front of the semi lost control initially, causing the semi to slide off the road, crash into the side wall of the overpass, and sent it’s trailer over the edge leaving it hanging below an active railroad below.

The crash backed up traffic for several hours until the road crews could clear the scene.

Then, just minutes apart at the overpass at Cleveland Road and 933 in South Bend, a private delivery van lost control on the Toll Road, ultimately crashing into the side wall, falling off the overpass and into the ditch below.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in either incident but as Sgt. Ted Bohner explains, it could ended a whole lot worse.

“It doesn’t not look bad to a lot of people and they keep driving as they normally would and that is what we don’t need. We need people to slow down. Luckily, no major injuries so that is a major blessing right there,” Bohner says.

Bohner advises drivers to slow down and to drive safely as freezing temperatures continue to impact road conditions throughout the week.

