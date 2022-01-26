News and First Alert Weather App
Highlights from a busy night of HS basketball in the Wausau area

By Matt Infield
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A jam-packed evening of high school basketball around Wausau started with a doubleheader at Wausau West between the Warriors and D.C. Everest. The boys were up first, and in an overtime slugfest, Evergreens’ star Marcus Hall put up 44 points to power his team to a 105-98 win.

The Warriors girls evened things up in the second game of the night, as they improve to 8-0 in Wisconsin Valley Conference play with a 63-46 win.

Over at Newman, a 28-point night from Mason Prey carried the Cardinals past Marawood South rival Assumption, 86-62.

Finally at Wausau East, Northland Pines scores a road win in a non-conference showdown with the Lumberjacks, 67-59.

