News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

GOP lawmakers try again to legalize medical marijuana

GOP lawmakers try again to legalize medical marijuana
GOP lawmakers try again to legalize medical marijuana(WSAW)
By Associated Press and WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers are trying again to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin.

Sen. Mary Felzkowski of Tomahawk and Rep. Patrick Snyder of Schofield introduced a bill Wednesday that would create a new state commission to regulate medical marijuana.

Rep. Felzkowski said if medical marijuana is legalized, Wisconsin would join 36 other states with similar laws. Only 18 states have legalized recreational marijuana.

She said it would give medical providers another tool.

Physicians who earn certification from the commission would be allowed to prescribe marijuana. Felzkowski introduced the bill last session as well but the measure didn’t gain any traction.

“These drugs [current pharmaceuticals medications], while helpful... And I’ll never knock them because I’m alive today because of them, they can be extremely debilitating to Wisconsin patients who are given no legal option to try a natural drug that their medical care team may otherwise recommend,” said Rep. Felzkowski.

She said she went through stage IV breast cancer.

Felzkowski told reporters at a news conference that Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu is “more than willing” to allow a hearing on the measure this time around. Both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Gov. Tony Evers have expressed support of legalizing medical marijuana.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kptv file image
School bus driver cited in morning crash, no children on bus
Kayla Frank, 28
Funeral planned Saturday for woman killed in Merrill gun incident
It has been nearly a month since the first two families from Afghanistan to be resettled in...
Family resettled in Wausau shares how they are finding refuge
Higher wages and more staff. That’s what some nurses are asking for at Aspirus Langlade...
Aspirus issues statement after nurses push for change with petition
A First Alert Weather Day in effect between now and Wednesday as wind chills remain dangerously...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills through Wednesday

Latest News

Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to rule on ballot boxes
PROGRAMMING NOTE: NewsChannel 7 at 5 and 6 to air on FOX due to golf on Friday
Challenges At Post Office
Challenges At Post Office
Relief is on the way for Thursday as temperatures are near-normal. Even better temperatures...
First Alert Weather: Relief from the bitter cold is on the way