News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Relief from the bitter cold is on the way

A brutal start Wednesday morning as chills drop dangerously low, near 40 below. Near-normal temperatures will soon make a return.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another bitterly cold start this Wednesday morning with even colder temperatures that have dropped about 20 to 30 below. Light winds this morning around 5 mph. However, it won’t take much wind speed for our wind chills to drop. Wind chills 35 to 40 below expected during Wednesday morning commute. The good news is our First Alert Weather Day will end mid-Wednesday morning as wind chills slowly but surely improve. Relief is on the way as early as Wednesday evening as wind chills make it above zero.

Relief is on the way for Thursday as temperatures are near-normal. Even better temperatures...
Relief is on the way for Thursday as temperatures are near-normal. Even better temperatures expected at the start of next week.(WSAW)

Despite the bitter cold, a sunny start to Wednesday with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures make it above zero by the afternoon. Highs expected near 10°. Overnight lows in the lower teens early in the night as temperatures gradually rise into the mid-teens by Thursday morning. A weak cold front will move in Thursday which will bring scattered light snow showers to the region, mainly north of HWY 29. Snow accumulations look to be minor due to a lack of moisture. About a dusting to a half-inch at most. Snow is expected during Thursday morning commute hours and will clear by late morning. Highs expected near-normal, in the mid-20s with mostly cloudy skies.

A weak system moves early Thursday morning. Scattered snow showers are expected, but will be...
A weak system moves early Thursday morning. Scattered snow showers are expected, but will be light with very minor accumulations.(WSAW)

Overall, the extended forecast looks to be mostly quiet and dry through the beginning of the upcoming work week. Temperatures gradually rise near-normal over the weekend. Above-average highs in the low 30s are expected at the start of the next work week. Possibly some flakes late Saturday night, but the next weather maker we have our eye on will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

This forecast will change as this system is still days away, but we are watching a system that...
This forecast will change as this system is still days away, but we are watching a system that looks to be brewing mid-week.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kptv file image
School bus driver cited in morning crash, no children on bus
Kayla Frank, 28
Funeral planned Saturday for woman killed in Merrill gun incident
It has been nearly a month since the first two families from Afghanistan to be resettled in...
Family resettled in Wausau shares how they are finding refuge
generic fatal fire
1 dead in Marshfield trailer home fire
A First Alert Weather Day in effect between now and Wednesday as wind chills remain dangerously...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills through Wednesday

Latest News

Challenges At Post Office
Challenges At Post Office
Wausau Post Office.
Wausau Post Office carrying out some changes
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
Vote on Joining Resource Center 1/25/2022
Vote on Joining Resource Center 1/25/2022