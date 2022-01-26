First Alert Weather: Relief from the bitter cold is on the way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another bitterly cold start this Wednesday morning with even colder temperatures that have dropped about 20 to 30 below. Light winds this morning around 5 mph. However, it won’t take much wind speed for our wind chills to drop. Wind chills 35 to 40 below expected during Wednesday morning commute. The good news is our First Alert Weather Day will end mid-Wednesday morning as wind chills slowly but surely improve. Relief is on the way as early as Wednesday evening as wind chills make it above zero.

Relief is on the way for Thursday as temperatures are near-normal. Even better temperatures expected at the start of next week. (WSAW)

Despite the bitter cold, a sunny start to Wednesday with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures make it above zero by the afternoon. Highs expected near 10°. Overnight lows in the lower teens early in the night as temperatures gradually rise into the mid-teens by Thursday morning. A weak cold front will move in Thursday which will bring scattered light snow showers to the region, mainly north of HWY 29. Snow accumulations look to be minor due to a lack of moisture. About a dusting to a half-inch at most. Snow is expected during Thursday morning commute hours and will clear by late morning. Highs expected near-normal, in the mid-20s with mostly cloudy skies.

A weak system moves early Thursday morning. Scattered snow showers are expected, but will be light with very minor accumulations. (WSAW)

Overall, the extended forecast looks to be mostly quiet and dry through the beginning of the upcoming work week. Temperatures gradually rise near-normal over the weekend. Above-average highs in the low 30s are expected at the start of the next work week. Possibly some flakes late Saturday night, but the next weather maker we have our eye on will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

This forecast will change as this system is still days away, but we are watching a system that looks to be brewing mid-week. (WSAW)

