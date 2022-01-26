Aspirus issues statement after nurses push for change with petition

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Higher wages and more staff. That’s what some nurses are asking for at Aspirus Langlade Hospital to help improve working conditions.

Members of the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals Union (WFNHP) are frustrated and worried that with the current work environment at Aspirus Langlade, they can’t safely serve patients. They believe it’s leading to more nurses leaving the profession.

“This has been going on for well over a year, that nurses have been leaving our hospital,” Aspirus Langlade Hospital Registered Nurse and WFNHP member Greta Tomany said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many professions, but for front line workers at hospitals, they’re stretching thin trying to keep up with constant intake of patients. Nurses at Aspirus Langlade believe they’re in dire need of more help.

“We feel like our patients deserve better and for our patients to get the care that we feel that we want to give them, we need the tools to help our patients,” Tomany said.

The nurses’ union is trying to negotiate higher pay and the ability to hire more staff members at Aspirus. They believe more money would attract more staff, and more staff would mean a safer and more efficient hospital.

“We as nurses took an oath to provide care to do no harm and right now a lot of our nurses feel like they’re unable to provide that safe care to be there for their patients to give them the support that they need to give them,” Aspirus Langlade Hospital Registered Nurse and WFNHP President Danielle Majewski said.

Majewski started a petition to help the public understand their demands. It’s gathered over 1,000 signatures. Federal COVID relief data shows Aspirus Health received tens of millions of dollars from the government because of the pandemic. Aspirus originally offered workers a 1.75 percent wage increase, but the workers say that’s not enough.

“To do enough to keep people in a really difficult situation, we knew that there needed to be more money paid to them and more resources given to them so that they can take care of themselves and take care of their patients,” WFNHP Executive Director Jamie Lucas said.

Aspirus Health told NewsChannel 7 in a statement, “Aspirus values the contributions of all our team members. We have enjoyed positive relationships with our union partners and look forward to negotiating in good faith. It would not be appropriate for us to provide additional information right now, as we are scheduled to return to the bargaining table [Wednesday].”

