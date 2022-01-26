News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

2 stabbed at Atlanta-area high school; 3 students in custody, school system says

Two students were stabbed in an incident at an Atlanta-area high school Wednesday.
Two students were stabbed in an incident at an Atlanta-area high school Wednesday.(Source: WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after they were reportedly stabbed at Benjamin Banneker High School in Fulton County.

Fulton County Schools said the students sustained non-life-threatening injuries, WGCL reported.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the high school.

Union City police are investigating the stabbing.

Three students have been taken into custody, according to the school system.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kptv file image
School bus driver cited in morning crash, no children on bus
Kayla Frank, 28
Funeral planned Saturday for woman killed in Merrill gun incident
It has been nearly a month since the first two families from Afghanistan to be resettled in...
Family resettled in Wausau shares how they are finding refuge
Higher wages and more staff. That’s what some nurses are asking for at Aspirus Langlade...
Aspirus issues statement after nurses push for change with petition
A First Alert Weather Day in effect between now and Wednesday as wind chills remain dangerously...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills through Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
AP sources: Justice Breyer to retire from Supreme Court; Biden to fill vacancy
Agnetha is a 6-year-old cat who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray.
Pet Project: Meet Agnetha
A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Situation ‘dire’ as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida
Pet Project: Meet Agnetha
Pet Project: Meet Agnetha