News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on banning vaccine passports

Vaccine Passport
Vaccine Passport(WGEM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly were set to approve bills Tuesday that would require employers to count a prior coronavirus infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing and prohibit vaccine passports.

Both measures would face a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The governor last year vetoed a GOP bill that would have barred public health officials from requiring people get vaccinated.

Republican backers maintain natural immunity is at least as effective as being vaccinated. Similar bills passed in Florida and Arkansas last year.

A number of Wisconsin medical groups, including the Wisconsin Medical Society, oppose the measure, arguing vaccination is the best way to protect against COVID-19 and it’s not clear how long natural immunity lasts. Data from the state health department shows unvaccinated people are hospitalized at a rate nearly 11 times higher than fully vaccinated people.

No groups have registered in support the proposal.

Republican co-sponsors of the bill banning vaccine passports say they proposed it because they’re worried that President Joe Biden’s administration may mandate such passports. Reps. Rob Stafsholt and Scott Krug say the bill would prevent government overreach.

The Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards as well as the Wisconsin Public Health Association have registered against the measure.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck, killed in Wausau crash on Saturday evening identified
Plea deal likely for Merrill mother charged with death of 1-year-old son
generic fatal fire
1 dead in Marshfield trailer home fire
Shooting
Wood County investigators seeking info about Jan. 15 shooting incident
A First Alert Weather Day in effect between now and Wednesday as wind chills remain dangerously...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills through Wednesday

Latest News

US Senate candidate Godlewski unveils rural Wisconsin plan
Pride event logo design
River District asks public to weigh in on Pride event logo design
A First Alert Weather Day in effect between now and Wednesday as wind chills remain dangerously...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills through Wednesday
kptv file image
School bus driver cited in morning crash, no children on bus