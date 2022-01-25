News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

US Senate candidate Godlewski unveils rural Wisconsin plan

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski’s first major policy plan of the campaign released Tuesday focuses on ways to improve life in rural Wisconsin, from bolstering access to health care, helping family farms survive and making broadband internet a public utility.

Godlewski, the state treasurer who is from Eau Claire, is one of several Democrats running to take on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in November. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, both from Milwaukee, focused their first policy initiatives on voting rights and other issues related to protecting the democracy.

Godlewski’s plan takes a different approach, trying to appeal to rural Democrats who could be an important voting bloc in the Aug. 9 primary. Another Democratic candidate in the primary, Ozaukee County Executive Tom Nelson, has also pitched himself to rural voters as a folksy populist.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck, killed in Wausau crash on Saturday evening identified
Plea deal likely for Merrill mother charged with death of 1-year-old son
generic fatal fire
1 dead in Marshfield trailer home fire
Shooting
Wood County investigators seeking info about Jan. 15 shooting incident
A First Alert Weather Day in effect between now and Wednesday as wind chills remain dangerously...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills through Wednesday

Latest News

Pride event logo design
River District asks public to weigh in on Pride event logo design
A First Alert Weather Day in effect between now and Wednesday as wind chills remain dangerously...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills through Wednesday
Vaccine Passport
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on banning vaccine passports
kptv file image
School bus driver cited in morning crash, no children on bus