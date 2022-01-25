News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a...
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a group sail during the Rim of the Pacific exercise off the coast of Hawaii, July 26, 2018.(Source: Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGKOK (AP) - The U.S. military says a Navy combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea has crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors.

The pilot ejected during the “landing mishap on deck” of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.

The pilot was recovered by a military helicopter and is in stable condition.

Seven sailors were injured, and three were evacuated for medical treatment in Manila, Philippines. They were all reported in stable condition on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck, killed in Wausau crash on Saturday evening identified
A First Alert Weather Day Monday night through Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills Monday night through Wednesday
Plea deal likely for Merrill mother charged with death of 1-year-old son
The Milwaukee Police Dept. is investigating the death of six people who died on Sunday, Jan....
6 found dead in Milwaukee; homicide investigation underway
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin

Latest News

Interstate Trucking Age Lowered 1/24/2022
Interstate Trucking Age Lowered 1/24/2022
Hello, My Name Is: Mason Prey
Hello, My Name Is: Mason Prey
Making a New Home 1/24/2022
Making a New Home 1/24/2022
Keeping Home Warm in Bitter Cold 1/24/2022
Keeping Home Warm in Bitter Cold 1/24/2022