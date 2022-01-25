School bus driver cited in morning crash, no children on bus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A school bus driver has been cited for failure to use the right of way following a crash north of Wausau on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Highway K near Falcon Drive in the village of Maine around 8 a.m. That location is west of Highway 51.

The bus collided with a pick-up truck. The pick-up driver had non-life-threatening injuries. The school bus driver was not injured.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.