School bus driver cited in morning crash, no children on bus
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A school bus driver has been cited for failure to use the right of way following a crash north of Wausau on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on Highway K near Falcon Drive in the village of Maine around 8 a.m. That location is west of Highway 51.
The bus collided with a pick-up truck. The pick-up driver had non-life-threatening injuries. The school bus driver was not injured.
There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.
