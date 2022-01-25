News and First Alert Weather App
Safely warming your home in the bitter cold

With the bitter cold temperatures this week, it's important to keep yourself and your home warm.
With the bitter cold temperatures this week, it’s important to keep yourself and your home warm.
(WSAW)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the bitter cold temperatures this week, it’s important to keep yourself and your home warm. There’s also a chance the power can be knocked out with any severe weather.

It’s easy for you to turn up your thermostat when it gets chilly outside, but that takes a toll on your wallet. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) said it’s best to add an extra layer of clothes before you turn up the heat. WPS also said to use a newer space heater with an “auto shut off” feature. Be sure to never use your oven to heat your home, as it could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning or a fire. WPS said they have one of the most reliable power grids in the country.

“Our focus each and every day is making sure that we can provide reliable service to our customers but during extreme weather, outages can occur,” WPS Spokesperson Matt Cullen said.

Cullen said crews work all year long to avoid outages. Each year, they upgrade their equipment to make it last through the bitter cold. To avoid power outages from trees, they’ve buried over 2,000 miles of their power lines. But, if an outage does occur, make sure to have a plan.

“We encourage our customers to be prepared by having an emergency kit assembled and ready to go and some of the items that we recommend that our customers include in that emergency kit would include flashlights, blankets, extra batteries, bottled water and battery powered chargers for cell phones,” Cullen said.

Cullen also suggested installing carbon monoxide detectors on each floor of your home. It’s important to report any outages to your energy provider so they can get crews out right away and eventually make their power grid even stronger.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

