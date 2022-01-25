News and First Alert Weather App
River District asks public to weigh in on Pride event logo design

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau River District is seeking public input on a logo design.

On Tuesday, the organization asked people to weigh in a logo design for an upcoming pride event. People were asked to vote design ‘A’ or ‘B’ in the comment section.

Details of the event have not been released. To answer the poll, visit the River District Facebook page.

The Wausau River District works to preserve the historic aspect of downtown Wausau while also promoting downtown business.

