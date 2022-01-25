Recipes: Chimichurri potato breakfast tacos and fully-loaded potato nachos
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This year, resolve to skip the fad diets and focus on real nutrition. Discover the healthy potato and the nutrition packed inside. With just 110 calories and no fat in a medium-size potato, spuds are a nutritious and flavorful way to start the New Year. These delicious, versatile breakfast tacos pack a lot of flavor and balanced nutrition into an easy-to-prepare dish. Enjoy for breakfast, lunch or “brinner.” Who doesn’t love breakfast for dinner?
Chimichurri Potato Breakfast Tacos
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. petite potatoes
- salt & pepper to taste
- 4 large eggs
- 8 corn tortillas 6″ size
- 1 1/2 cup fresh spinach
- 1 ounce cojita or goat cheese crumbles
Basic chimichurri sauce:
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup Fresh parsley packed
- 3 Tbsp. fresh oregano
- 4 cloves garlic
- 2 Tbsp. red onion finely minced
- 1 tsp. red chili flakes
- 1/4 tsp. coarse sea salt
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- While oven is heating, wash and dry potatoes, then chop into 1/4″ cubes. Spread in a single layer on a nonstick or prepared baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Roast 10-12 minutes, then flip. Allow to roast another 10-12 minutes until the potatoes are browned and crispy. If desired, switch oven settings to broil for the last 3-4 minutes of roasting.
- Meanwhile, gently whisk together the eggs and scramble in a non-stick or cast iron skillet until cooked to your preference. If desired, heat tortillas in the warm skillet before building the tacos.
- To build the tacos: add the fresh spinach, then layer the scrambled eggs and roasted potatoes on top. Drizzle 1/2 tablespoon of chimichurri sauce over the top of each taco, then sprinkle with cheese. One serving equals two tacos and one tablespoon of chimichurri sauce.
- Serve immediately.
Fully-loaded Nacho Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ lbs Dynamic Duo Little Potatoes
- 4 Tbsp olive oil
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
- 2 cups Habanero cheddar finely grated
- 1 Jalapeno pepper cut in half lengthwise (to make less spicy, remove the seeds)
- ½ cup black olives thinly sliced
- 1 tomato finely diced
- ½ cup red onion finely diced
- 1 avocado diced
- 1 lime
- 2 Tbsp cilantro chopped (optional)
- 1 cup sour cream
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Boil Little Potatoes in lightly salted water for 15 to 20 minutes until tender. Drain and let cool slightly.
- Using a flat bottom measuring cup or other utensil, gently smash potatoes to flatten slightly.
- Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet, drizzle with half olive oil and salt and pepper.
- Bake for 10 minutes, carefully flip each potato and season again with olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Bake an additional 10 minutes.
- Remove from oven and generously layer with toppings, starting with the cheese.
- Bake for ten minutes, then broil for three minutes.
- Place parchment on serving board. Squeeze lime juice on all the potatoes. Garnish with avocado, chopped cilantro (if desired) and a side of sour cream.
