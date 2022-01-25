News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Recipes: Chimichurri potato breakfast tacos and fully-loaded potato nachos

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This year, resolve to skip the fad diets and focus on real nutrition. Discover the healthy potato and the nutrition packed inside. With just 110 calories and no fat in a medium-size potato, spuds are a nutritious and flavorful way to start the New Year. These delicious, versatile breakfast tacos pack a lot of flavor and balanced nutrition into an easy-to-prepare dish. Enjoy for breakfast, lunch or “brinner.” Who doesn’t love breakfast for dinner?

Chimichurri Potato Breakfast Tacos

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. petite potatoes
  • salt & pepper to taste
  • 4 large eggs
  • 8 corn tortillas 6″ size
  • 1 1/2 cup fresh spinach
  • 1 ounce cojita or goat cheese crumbles

Basic chimichurri sauce:

  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup Fresh parsley packed
  • 3 Tbsp. fresh oregano
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 2 Tbsp. red onion finely minced
  • 1 tsp. red chili flakes
  • 1/4 tsp. coarse sea salt

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  • While oven is heating, wash and dry potatoes, then chop into 1/4″ cubes. Spread in a single layer on a nonstick or prepared baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Roast 10-12 minutes, then flip. Allow to roast another 10-12 minutes until the potatoes are browned and crispy. If desired, switch oven settings to broil for the last 3-4 minutes of roasting.
  • Meanwhile, gently whisk together the eggs and scramble in a non-stick or cast iron skillet until cooked to your preference. If desired, heat tortillas in the warm skillet before building the tacos.
  • To build the tacos: add the fresh spinach, then layer the scrambled eggs and roasted potatoes on top. Drizzle 1/2 tablespoon of chimichurri sauce over the top of each taco, then sprinkle with cheese. One serving equals two tacos and one tablespoon of chimichurri sauce.
  • Serve immediately.

Fully-loaded Nacho Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ lbs Dynamic Duo Little Potatoes
  • 4 Tbsp olive oil
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp pepper
  • 2 cups Habanero cheddar finely grated
  • 1 Jalapeno pepper cut in half lengthwise (to make less spicy, remove the seeds)
  • ½ cup black olives thinly sliced
  • 1 tomato finely diced
  • ½ cup red onion finely diced
  • 1 avocado diced
  • 1 lime
  • 2 Tbsp cilantro chopped (optional)
  • 1 cup sour cream

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 400°F.
  • Boil Little Potatoes in lightly salted water for 15 to 20 minutes until tender. Drain and let cool slightly.
  • Using a flat bottom measuring cup or other utensil, gently smash potatoes to flatten slightly.
  • Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet, drizzle with half olive oil and salt and pepper.
  • Bake for 10 minutes, carefully flip each potato and season again with olive oil, salt and pepper.
  • Bake an additional 10 minutes.
  • Remove from oven and generously layer with toppings, starting with the cheese.
  • Bake for ten minutes, then broil for three minutes.
  • Place parchment on serving board. Squeeze lime juice on all the potatoes. Garnish with avocado, chopped cilantro (if desired) and a side of sour cream.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck, killed in Wausau crash on Saturday evening identified
Plea deal likely for Merrill mother charged with death of 1-year-old son
Shooting
Wood County investigators seeking info about Jan. 15 shooting incident
The Milwaukee Police Dept. is investigating the death of six people who died on Sunday, Jan....
6 found dead in Milwaukee; homicide investigation underway
A First Alert Weather Day in effect between now and Wednesday as wind chills remain dangerously...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills through Wednesday

Latest News

Fixing Road Damages In The Cold
Fixing Road Damages In The Cold
Amherst Fire Chief and Assistant Chief to be named Assembly ‘Hometown Heroes’
Chimichurri Potato Breakfast Tacos
Chimichurri Potato Breakfast Tacos
A First Alert Weather Day in effect between now and Wednesday as wind chills remain dangerously...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills through Wednesday