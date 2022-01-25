Recipes: Chimichurri potato breakfast tacos and fully-loaded potato nachos

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This year, resolve to skip the fad diets and focus on real nutrition. Discover the healthy potato and the nutrition packed inside. With just 110 calories and no fat in a medium-size potato, spuds are a nutritious and flavorful way to start the New Year. These delicious, versatile breakfast tacos pack a lot of flavor and balanced nutrition into an easy-to-prepare dish. Enjoy for breakfast, lunch or “brinner.” Who doesn’t love breakfast for dinner?

Chimichurri Potato Breakfast Tacos

Ingredients:

Basic chimichurri sauce:

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F.



While oven is heating, wash and dry potatoes, then chop into 1/4″ cubes. Spread in a single layer on a nonstick or prepared baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper to taste.



Roast 10-12 minutes, then flip. Allow to roast another 10-12 minutes until the potatoes are browned and crispy. If desired, switch oven settings to broil for the last 3-4 minutes of roasting.



Meanwhile, gently whisk together the eggs and scramble in a non-stick or cast iron skillet until cooked to your preference. If desired, heat tortillas in the warm skillet before building the tacos.



To build the tacos: add the fresh spinach, then layer the scrambled eggs and roasted potatoes on top. Drizzle 1/2 tablespoon of chimichurri sauce over the top of each taco, then sprinkle with cheese. One serving equals two tacos and one tablespoon of chimichurri sauce.

