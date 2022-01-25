News and First Alert Weather App
Oshkosh Defense developed electric hybrid tactical vehicle

Oshkosh Defense announced it's developed an electric hybrid tactical vehicle.(Oshkosh Defense)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Defense is going electric. The Northeast Wisconsin military vehicle manufacturer announcing it developed a hybrid electric light tactical vehicle.

After building more than 15,000 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles for the U.S. military, Oshkosh Defense is looking to the future. The military contractor announced it’s developed the eJLTV, an electric hybrid version of its predecessor.

“It features exportable power, improved fuel economy, and technologies that enable silent drive and extended silent watch, eliminating the noise and heat signatures associated with diesel engines,” says John Bryant, president of Oshkosh Defense.

Unlike other electric vehicles, the eJLTV won’t need a charging station. Instead, the battery charges itself when the vehicle is in use. “With the eJLTV, we’re offering our military customers an affordable way to electrify their light tactical wheeled vehicle fleet without compromising the off-road performance or superior protection,” adds Bryant.

While Oshkosh Defense doesn’t have a contract to build the eJLTV yet, it does believe that its design and capabilities make it an attractive option for the U.S. military.

Bryant says, “The U.S. Army has not requested an electric or hybrid JLTV as part of the upcoming JLTV recompete. Oshkosh Defense is ready, willing, and more than capable of producing it. With silent drive, the enemy won’t hear our eJLTV coming.”

Oshkosh Defense hopes to sign a new deal for the eJLTVs with the military next fall, and the first electric hybrids would come off the line in Oshkosh a year and a half later.

