News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Neil Young wants his music off Spotify over Joe Rogan’s vaccine misinformation

Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline...
Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline Amphitheater on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Mountain View, Calif.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Neil Young will keep on rocking in the free world, but maybe not on Spotify.

The 76-year-old musician asked his managers and record label to remove his music from the streaming platform.

He’s upset with Spotify because the platform also hosts “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, which has recently come under scrutiny for its coverage of coronavirus vaccines. Rogan is an outspoken critic of the vaccines and has made some inaccurate claims about them, experts say.

Young has since removed Monday’s post on his website asking for his music to come off Spotify. The post was originally reported by Rolling Stone.

His manager confirmed to The Daily Beast that the rocker is very upset about misinformation on the vaccine.

Young isn’t the only one concerned about vaccine misinformation. Earlier this month, a group of more than 250 scientists and doctors penned a letter to Spotify condemning Rogan’s show.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck, killed in Wausau crash on Saturday evening identified
Plea deal likely for Merrill mother charged with death of 1-year-old son
generic fatal fire
1 dead in Marshfield trailer home fire
Shooting
Wood County investigators seeking info about Jan. 15 shooting incident
A First Alert Weather Day in effect between now and Wednesday as wind chills remain dangerously...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills through Wednesday

Latest News

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses
Lee Jung-jae stars in "Squid Game" as Seong Gi-hun.
Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ will be back for season 2
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutors show video of George Floyd’s last day in trial of 3 former officers
US Senate candidate Godlewski unveils rural Wisconsin plan
A state park security officer in Indiana says his gut instincts pushed him to rescue an...
Security officer’s gut instincts rescues abducted 8-year-old, authorities say