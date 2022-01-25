Minocqua native headed to the 2022 Winter Olympics

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - One of Minocqua’s very own is headed to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Kevin Bolger will join Team USA’s cross-country team. The Olympian shared the announcement on Facebook and said he is incredibly excited to be a part of Team USA. He’s currently in Europe training for the Winter Olympics.

Bolger began skiing in 3rd grade after following in the footsteps of his older brother.

“At that age, he was my idol. Whatever he did, I did. Wherever he went, I went. So he got into skiing and I got into it,” said Bolger.

He said he played other sports but his early success in cross-country skiing set the tone for his career.

“So it’s one of those things that I was good at it at a young age, so I just kept doing it year after year,” said Bolger.

His journey to the Olympics wasn’t like his teammates. He opted out of going to college right after high school. Bolger spent 2 years in Sun Valley, Idaho where he joined the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation.

“They had a program for kids who are taking a gap year between high school and college. And there I worked with one of my coaches now,” said Bolger.

He worked with his coach for 2 years before he applied at the University of Utah where he skied for 4 years. During his senior year, he won a national title.

“After that, I just segued right into the US Ski Team, which was pretty perfect,” said Bolger.

He says the feeling of qualifying for the Winter Olympics is hard to put into words.

“Maybe it’s cliché as it sounds it’s every kid’s dream come true. When you set your mind to something and you set that goal of trying to represent team USA on the world’s biggest stage and then it comes true,” said Bolger.

He said the outreach of support from people back home is unbelievable.

“I think that’s the cool thing about being a Wisconsinite, is people are passionate about their fellow Wisconsinites,” said Bolger.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.