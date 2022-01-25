News and First Alert Weather App
Low temperatures inspire high desire for travel

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With wind chills exceeding 20-below on Tuesday, many are planning an escape from the cold weather. The owner of Hey Hey Vacay travel consulting said many people are planning last-minute trips. When they come to Hey Hey Vacay they ask where they want to go.

“The first answer usually is ’someplace warm,’” said Dale Van Camp, owner of Hey Hey Vacay.

He said the most popular places are Florida, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

“We’re definitely seeing more people travel last minute during the cold weather,” said Van Camp.

The impulsive desire driven by the low temperatures brings high prices.

“Domestic flights right now are a little bit more pricy than they have in the past because the demand is greater,” said Van Camp.

According to the Bureau of Transportation statistics, domestic travel is almost back to pre-COVID levels. But, international travel is still lagging behind. Van Camp said a lot of people are more comfortable traveling now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased in some places. He said it’s still complicated if you go abroad.

“Every place has its own testing requirements and it changes almost daily,” said Van Camp.

Hey Hey Vacay has a blog post to help you learn to figure out those guidelines for wherever you are planning to go. Here is the link to the US State Department COVID-19 Country Specific Information. Here is a map with more location-specific information.

Hey Hey Vacay recommends having travel insurance to make sure you don’t get in a bind.

