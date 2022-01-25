Hello, My Name Is: Mason Prey

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mason Prey is Newman Catholic’s leading scorer, averaging nearly 22 points per game. His motivation comes from within the family tree.

You often hear about basketball genes passing down generations, and the Prey family is no different.

“I’ve been playing as long as I can remember. My dad played in college so it’s kind of my goal to be as good as him,” Mason said.

Driving towards greatness is at the center of the Prey basketball family tree. Jim Prey, Mason’s father, played his high school basketball career at Wausau East for three seasons, then Newman Catholic for his senior season. He led Newman Catholic to a state tournament in 1989.

After high school, he carried a ball to play for Division Two UW-Parkside.

“It’s pretty cool. Walk in the hallways, I see all his stuff in the trophy case and the pictures on the wall,” Mason said.

The genes don’t end there. His brother, Carter Prey, is always a chest pass away on the court. Before this season, Carter accepted a varsity assistant coach and junior varsity head coach position at Newman Catholic.

“It’s a great feeling. And it’s something so special that I hope everyone gets to experience with their sibling if they can, at some point,” Carter said.

“He’s always with me before and after practice, shooting so it’s nice to have him around,” Mason said.

But for the shooter, his father’s success is something Mason uses as motivation on the court.

“It shows that someone in my family has the ability to go get a scholarship and play basketball at the next level,” Mason said.

His dad scored over 1,200 points in his high school career. Mason’s total is 885, and his eyes are on his dad atop him in the charts.

“He definitely sees our dad as motivation. He’s always been on the hunt to be better than him and be more tenacious and just trying to be the best he can,” Carter said.

“He taught me everything I know about the game. My shooting, my form. It’s just like his. He taught me everything I know,” Mason said.

