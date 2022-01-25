News and First Alert Weather App
Have our app? Here’s how to get push alerts for school closings

Weather related school closing
Weather related school closing(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wondering if your school will be closed for weather-related events? NewsChannel 7′s school closing system works with districts to provide status updates as the districts make them. Viewers with the NewsChannel 7 app can receive push notifications as soon as districts make the call to cancel or delay school.

Apple users can access this feature by following the steps below.

1. Click the settings icon on the app home screen.

Apple app settings
Apple app settings(WSAW)

2. Select closings

WSAW Apple App
WSAW Apple App(WSAW)

3. Select the districts or businesses you would like to receive push notifications from

WSAW Apple App
WSAW Apple App(WSAW)

Android users will find the feature by selecting the settings icon.

Android app
Android app(WSAW)

2. Then select closings

Android app
Android app(WSAW)

3. Select the districts you wish to monitor

Android app
Android app(WSAW)

Please note- You can sign up to follow a maximum of FIVE (total) school districts, churches and/or businesses.

