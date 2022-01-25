Have our app? Here’s how to get push alerts for school closings

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wondering if your school will be closed for weather-related events? NewsChannel 7′s school closing system works with districts to provide status updates as the districts make them. Viewers with the NewsChannel 7 app can receive push notifications as soon as districts make the call to cancel or delay school.

Apple users can access this feature by following the steps below.

1. Click the settings icon on the app home screen.

2. Select closings

3. Select the districts or businesses you would like to receive push notifications from

Android users will find the feature by selecting the settings icon.

2. Then select closings

3. Select the districts you wish to monitor

Please note- You can sign up to follow a maximum of FIVE (total) school districts, churches and/or businesses.

