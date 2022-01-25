News and First Alert Weather App
GOP to vote on tougher penalties for coordinated shoplifting

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans were set to vote on a bill that would create tougher penalties for coordinated shoplifting.

The proposal comes in response to reports last year of gangs of shoplifters running rampant through high-end department stores in California. In one incident in November 80 people descended on a Walnut Creek Nordstrom. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law in July reestablishing the crime of organized retail theft.

There’s been no reports of similar smash-and-grabs in Wisconsin, but the bill’s chief Senate sponsor, Duey Stroebel, said in written remarks to the Senate judiciary committee that the state must send a strong message that organized theft rings will be punished.

Under the bill, the severity of penalties for committing thefts as a group would be determined by the total value of the all the stolen items. Under current law penalties vary from a misdemeanor to a felony depending on the value of the stolen property.

The Assembly was set to vote on the bill Tuesday afternoon. Approval would send the bill to the Senate.

