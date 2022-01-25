Funeral planned Saturday for woman killed in Merrill gun incident

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A funeral service is planned for Saturday for a 28-year-old woman who died as a result of a gun incident.

Kayla Frank is a mother to three children. She died on Jan. 18 at an area hospital. According to her obituary, she made everyone laugh with her great sense of humor and vibrant and caring personality.

A 27-year-old man is charged with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon in Frank’s death.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated by her family. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

A Go Fund Me account has also been established.

