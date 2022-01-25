News and First Alert Weather App
Crews respond to deadly trailer fire

By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a fatal trailer fire in Marshfield.

According to a press release from the Marshfield Fire Department, at approximately 3:06 p.m. Monday, crews were dispatched to a trailer on fire at 3401 Frey Court, Lot 20, in Marshfield.

When crews arrived, they were unsure if the occupant was out of the structure. Thick black smoke was reported to be coming out of the trailer. Crews attempted to check the structure but were unable to due to the smoke conditions.

Several minutes later, the fire department was able to knock down the fire and cleared the smoke. It was then, crews found the deceased victim laying on the floor. His name is being withheld pending more information and family notification.

No other injuries were reported. The fire department estimates $15,000 in damage to the trailer and $10,000 in damage to the contents inside.

Fire investigators from Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department and Marshfield Police Department responded to the scene. The fire is still under investigation. According to a press release, the origin and cause of the fire are not known at this time.

