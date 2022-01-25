Commercial drivers 18 to 20 will be able to cross state lines

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting February 7, the age that commercial drivers can cross state lines for work will be lowered from 21 to 18. It is part of the $1.7 billion dollar infrastructure package passed by President Biden.

The trucking industry lost over 21,000 drivers in 2020 due to a combination of the pandemic and older drivers leaving the field.

A lack of drivers is one of the major factors in the current supply chain shortages. Allowing younger drivers to take better, more lucrative jobs is expected to help solve a large part of the issue.

“What we found in the trucking industry is that when we’re unable to reach those 18-year-olds, by the time they turn 21 they’ve chosen a different career path and trucking is really a secondary choice for them,” said Vice President of Driver Employment for Roehl Transit Tim Norlin.

The changes also include stricter federal rules for obtaining a Class A Commercial Drivers License. Drivers in training have to clock 400 driving hours before being certified, with 240 of those under the in-cab supervision of an experienced driver.

Norlin admits that driving commercially is not for everyone and certainly not for every 13-year-old. He does believe that there are younger people who are ideally suited to the profession, though.

“There are 18-year-olds who aren’t responsible enough or safe enough to do this job. But there’re quite a few that are, especially the 18-year-olds from who rural areas who maybe grew up on a farm operating heavy equipment or 18-year-olds who were in the military driving an M1 tank or a transporter hauler. Certainly they would be qualified to drive a truck,” Norlin said.

