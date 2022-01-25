Amherst Fire Chief and Assistant Chief to be named Assembly ‘Hometown Heroes’

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Assembly will recognize Amherst Fire Chief Victor Voss and Assistant Fire Chief Brian Swan as “Hometown Heroes” during its upcoming floor session on Tuesday.

Voss and Swan brought forward the concept for a new law aimed at protecting emergency roadside responders at the scene of an accident. They were nominated by Democratic State Representative Katrina Shankland, of Stevens Point.

Following an accident three years ago where a reckless driver slammed into a fire truck responding to an incident, Voss and Swan spearheaded a coalition with Republican State Representative Amy Loudenbeck, of Clinton, to strengthen the laws surrounding emergency roadside response events. Their push resulted in Assembly Bill 297 – legislation to create temporary emergency response zones around the scenes of accidents. These zones can slow the speed of traffic and keep first responders safe.

This proposal was signed into law last month.

