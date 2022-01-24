News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wood County investigators seeking info about Jan. 15 shooting incident

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to review surveillance video from Jan. 15 for information that could help lead investigators to a suspect in a shooting.

Investigators said a home on Nessa Lane in Port Edwards was shot multiple times around 7 p.m. on Jan. 15. A 19-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm as result. The woman was treated at an area hospital. Investigators said the shooting was random act.

A press release regarding the incident was not released to media until Monday afternoon.

If you have any information, or video that may help solve this case, contact Wood County at 715-421-8700.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck, killed in Wausau crash on Saturday evening identified
The Milwaukee Police Dept. is investigating the death of six people who died on Sunday, Jan....
6 found dead in Milwaukee; homicide investigation underway
Juneau County Sheriff’s Office investigating 2 shootings overnight
A First Alert Weather Day Monday night through Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills Monday night through Wednesday
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin

Latest News

What parents should know about filing income taxes in 2022
Tips for parents about navigating taxes and the child tax credit
Gov. Evers, PSC urges customers to apply for Affordable Connectivity program
A First Alert Weather Day Monday night through Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills Monday night through Wednesday
Image courtesy of MGN.
What parents should expect when filing their taxes this year