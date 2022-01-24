Wood County investigators seeking info about Jan. 15 shooting incident

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to review surveillance video from Jan. 15 for information that could help lead investigators to a suspect in a shooting.

Investigators said a home on Nessa Lane in Port Edwards was shot multiple times around 7 p.m. on Jan. 15. A 19-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm as result. The woman was treated at an area hospital. Investigators said the shooting was random act.

A press release regarding the incident was not released to media until Monday afternoon.

If you have any information, or video that may help solve this case, contact Wood County at 715-421-8700.

