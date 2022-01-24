Seeking support for Angel of Hope Memorial Garden

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An Angel of Hope Memorial Garden may soon be built in Wausau.

The Angel of Hope Memorial Garden is based on a national model. Angel of Hope Memorial Gardens are known nationwide as a space focused on a bronze angel statue that features a child’s face and outstretched wings. There are approximately 150 Gardens throughout the country, each unique to their community.

Organizers are planning to have it located in a donated space in Restlawn Cemetary once the funds are secured. The memorial garden will create a space of reflection and remembrance for local families who have lost a child.

“Here in Wausau because there are no Angel of Hope Memorial Gardens in the area at all,” said Kathy Southworth, organizer.

Southworth said there is no Angel of Hope Memorial Garden within 125 miles of Wausau.

“There are so many people who have lost children, either through miscarriage or an infant or a child. And these people have no place to really go for a peaceful setting to just find hope and fellowship,” said Southworth.

Once created, the memorial will be a place for families who have lost a child to reflect and find hope and comfort in the Garden’s peaceful surroundings.

“So the focus of it will be the angel itself. It will have a brick floor which people can dedicate to their child,” said Southworth.

It will be approximately 800 square feet with the statue featured near the middle. There will be concrete benches, planting beds, and landscaping too.

The area was designed by a student in the Mechanical Design Program at NTC.

Organizers are now reaching out to the community to raise the necessary funding to make the memorial garden a reality.

“Well, we still need about $30,000. We have raised a little bit over 50% of our goal,” said Southworth.

Restlawn Memorial Park has donated the property for the memorial space and Michels Granite of Wausau will donate the granite base for the statue.

