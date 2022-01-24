Pedestrian struck, killed in Wausau crash on Saturday evening identified

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 33-year-old woman has died following a fatal pedestrian crash on Saturday evening. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Townline Road near S. 25th Street in the town of Wausau.

Authorities said Ashley Marie (Krezine) Henle, 33, of Wausau, died from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Complete circumstances of the crash are still under investigation; however, police said that the crash occurred during hours of darkness on an unlit section of roadway and Henle was dressed in black clothing.

Townline Road (County Road N) was closed to traffic for approximately 2.5 hours as the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction Team investigated the crash. Assisting agencies included Wausau Fire Department, Wausau Police Department, Everest Metro Police Department, and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office.

