Drive-thru covid testing offered Tuesday in Merrill

(KXII)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Free COVID-19 testing will be offered Tuesday at the Merrill Festival Grounds in Merrill. It is a drive-thru testing event. It is noon to 4 p.m. The Lincoln County Health Department has collaborated with the Wisconsin National Guard to offer free testing.

The Festival Grounds are located at 2001 E 2nd Street. People should use the entrance on Memorial Drive.

Testing is intended for symptomatic individuals or close contacts who are 12 months and older who have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, and muscle aches.

Importance Of Regular Cancer Screenings
