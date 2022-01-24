News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

5 found dead in Milwaukee; homicide investigation underway

The Milwaukee Police Dept. is investigating the death of five people who died on Sunday, Jan....
The Milwaukee Police Dept. is investigating the death of five people who died on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, near the intersection of N. 21st St. and W. Wright St., in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.(TMJ4)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Milwaukee on Sunday night following the deaths of five people.

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to TMJ4 that the deaths occurred at a scene near the N. 21st St. and W. Wright St. intersection.

Autopsies for the five individuals are scheduled for Monday. Fox6Now reports the medical examiner indicated all of people killed were adults, but no other information about them was released.

The deaths occurred around 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to TMJ4. A large police presence remains at the scene.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Juneau County Sheriff’s Office investigating 2 shootings overnight
Former Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Former Marshfield Police chief accused of sexual assault avoids jail time, must pay fine
Car strikes train in Wausau.
No injuries after car strikes train in Wausau
San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould makes a fieldgoal during the second half of an NFC divisional...
Not-so special teams doom Packers at worst possible time

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen fouls Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso during the second half of an...
Bucks G Allen suspended for 1 game for foul on Bulls’ Caruso
Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon (28) celebrates his touchdown run with Allen Lazard (13) during...
REPORT: RB AJ Dillon fractured rib in Saturday’s game
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
18th year of the Wausau 525 Snowmobile Championship
Wausau 525 Snowmobile Championship this weekend