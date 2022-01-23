News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau 525 Snowmobile Championship this weekend

Top performers in the world compete in the races
By Jade Flury
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau 525 Snowmobile Championship started on Saturday. It is the 18th year the event has taken place.

Pro and semi-pro snowmobile racers from across the world gather to test their skills on the ice oval.

There are 42 heats and finals at the snowmobile race with different classes for each race. Each race is between four and 15 laps.

“Top performers in the world of snowmobiling racing come,” said Ralph Merwin, Owner and President of Wausau 525.

Through the events, the venue raises money for donations to help critically ill children.

“We raised over $300,000 and we’re looking to do another $200,000 so we can achieve the $525,000 mark, which was my son’s race number. That’s why we call it the 525 track, after the number on his race sled,” said Merwin.

Adult and child snowmobile racers fight for the wins. There are about 100 adult snowmobile drivers and about 100 kid drivers racing on the tracks. Merwin said he is retiring and the facility will soon have new owners.

“We have a company that is buying the facility, the land, and the building. They’re going to keep the track but they don’t have time to promote the races and do the races,” said Merwin.

Merwin said there is the possibility of another group owning the track and operating it under a different name.

Juneau County Sheriff’s Office investigating 2 shootings overnight