SPASH beats Lakeland Union in boys hockey
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeland Union was able to score the first goal, but SPASH would respond with three more to beat the Thunderbirds.
JJ Albee scored the first goal for Lakeland Union on a powerplay in the first period. But later in the period, Lucca Weinkauf hit the top shelf of the goal and tied the game at 1-1. SPASH would score two more goals to win 3-1.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.