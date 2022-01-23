News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

REPORT: RB AJ Dillon fractured rib in Saturday’s game

Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon (28) celebrates his touchdown run with Allen Lazard (13) during...
Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon (28) celebrates his touchdown run with Allen Lazard (13) during the first half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers running back AJ Dillion fractured his rib in Saturday’s season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

AJ Dillon left the game in the third quarter with a chest injury and did not return. It is unclear what the timetable for the injury will be.

Dillon rushed for 25 yards in the first half before leaving the game.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Former Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Former Marshfield Police chief accused of sexual assault avoids jail time, must pay fine
Juneau County Sheriff’s Office investigating 2 shootings overnight
Car strikes train in Wausau.
No injuries after car strikes train in Wausau
American Girl announced its headquarters in Middleton would be relocating and combining with...
American Girl details impact of Middleton relocation, consolidation

Latest News

San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould makes a fieldgoal during the second half of an NFC divisional...
Not-so special teams doom Packers at worst possible time
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts after being sacked by San Francisco 49ers' Arik...
Packers’ offense falters on playoff stage with 10-point performance
Kade Smigaj plays against Lakeland Union
SPASH beats Lakeland Union in boys hockey
Kade Smigaj plays against Lakeland Union
Lakeland Union vs SPASH Boys Hockey