REPORT: RB AJ Dillon fractured rib in Saturday’s game
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers running back AJ Dillion fractured his rib in Saturday’s season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
AJ Dillon left the game in the third quarter with a chest injury and did not return. It is unclear what the timetable for the injury will be.
Dillon rushed for 25 yards in the first half before leaving the game.
