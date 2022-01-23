REPORT: RB AJ Dillon fractured rib in Saturday’s game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers running back AJ Dillion fractured his rib in Saturday’s season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

As if the loss wasn’t tough enough, source said #Packers RB AJ Dillon suffered a fractured rib last night against the #49ers. It would have been a battle to be back for the NFC Title game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2022

AJ Dillon left the game in the third quarter with a chest injury and did not return. It is unclear what the timetable for the injury will be.

Dillon rushed for 25 yards in the first half before leaving the game.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.