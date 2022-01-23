News and First Alert Weather App
Packers’ offense falters on playoff stage with 10-point performance

Green Bay’s 10 points is their lowest total in a playoff game since 2003
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts after being sacked by San Francisco 49ers' Arik...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts after being sacked by San Francisco 49ers' Arik Armstead during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers averaged 26.5 points per game in the regular season en route to the number one seed in the NFC. However, the traditionally potent Packers offense could only muster one touchdown Saturday night as they fell to the San Francisco 49ers 13-10 in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

“Obviously I didn’t do enough to get our team prepared to win a football game and certainly when we only score 10 points offensively, I put that all on myself,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. “I gotta be better than that.”

Green Bay scored their lone touchdown on their first drive of the game. Their 10-play, 69-yard drive capped off by an AJ Dillion touchdown run would replicate 26% of their total offensive production on the night.

“The first drive definitely gave us all a lot of confidence,” said Packers running back Aaron Jone. “I thought we were going to go down and score some more, with just how easily we moved the ball and put the ball in the end zone, but they did a good job coming to play in the second half.”

Green Bay also saw a good chunk of their offense on the night come on a 75-yard pitch and catch from Aaron Rodgers to Jones late in the first half. The drive would ultimately come up empty as a Mason Crosby field goal was blocked on the last play of the half.

“I didn’t have a great night tonight,” said Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “Definitely disappointed by some of the decisions I had tonight so yeah definitely take my fair share of blame tonight.”

Rodgers did not have the best game by his standards. He was 20/29 for 225 yards and no touchdowns. Of his 20 completions, 18 of them were to either Aaron Jones or Davante Adams. Rodgers was also sacked five times in the loss.

In his postgame press conference, Rodgers said that he’ll be having some “conversations” in the coming weeks before he makes a decision about his future. Several key Packers are unsure of their future with the team with expiring contracts including Davante Adams and Za’Darius Smith.

“I don’t want to be a part of a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing,” said Rodgers.

Conversations around Rodgers’ future in Green Bay and in football have swirled around him throughout the year. Regardless of that pending decision, Rodgers is appreciative for this season, despite the unfortunate ending.

“I’m thankful for this time, this team,” said Rodgers. “Super disappointed, bummed out, frustrated with how I played tonight, frustrated for how it ended, but still deeply grateful for this season and those guys.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

