Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern Wisconsin has netted 106 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value up to $6 million.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says the probe led them to a “large drug trafficking organization” based in Pleasant Prairie and “several” people were arrested.

Police believe the dealers were operating primarily in Wisconsin and Illinois, but had ties throughout the United States and Mexico.

The cocaine that was seized tested positive for the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

The case began in February when deputies who used an antidote to save a person’s life during a drug overdose began looking for the source of the drugs.

