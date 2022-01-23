News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Juneau County Sheriff’s Office investigating 2 shootings overnight

(Gray tv)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARMENIA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with information regarding two shootings at two separate residences Saturday night.

Both shootings happened in Armenia and Necedah Townships, according to a press release.

Deputies said they received a call around 12:15 a.m. about a home that had been damaged due to gunshots.

About 30 minutes later, they received a similar call regarding a different home that had been damaged due to gunshots.

No deaths or injuries were reported, but officials say people in the homes were nearly struck.

Deputies believe the shootings were “random,” according to the press release.

No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Former Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Former Marshfield Police chief accused of sexual assault avoids jail time, must pay fine
Car strikes train in Wausau.
No injuries after car strikes train in Wausau
American Girl announced its headquarters in Middleton would be relocating and combining with...
American Girl details impact of Middleton relocation, consolidation
Gabriel Ross
Portage County man convicted of aggravated battery after 2019 attack

Latest News

Mostly sunny and cold today.
First Alert Weather: Light snow tonight, more frigid air this week
San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould makes a fieldgoal during the second half of an NFC divisional...
Not-so special teams doom Packers at worst possible time
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts after being sacked by San Francisco 49ers' Arik...
Packers’ offense falters on playoff stage with 10-point performance
Kade Smigaj plays against Lakeland Union
SPASH beats Lakeland Union in boys hockey