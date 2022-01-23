Juneau County Sheriff’s Office investigating 2 shootings overnight

ARMENIA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with information regarding two shootings at two separate residences Saturday night.

Both shootings happened in Armenia and Necedah Townships, according to a press release.

Deputies said they received a call around 12:15 a.m. about a home that had been damaged due to gunshots.

About 30 minutes later, they received a similar call regarding a different home that had been damaged due to gunshots.

No deaths or injuries were reported, but officials say people in the homes were nearly struck.

Deputies believe the shootings were “random,” according to the press release.

No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

