HALFTIME: Packers lead 49ers in Divisional Round, 7-0

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers’ defense ruled the half as they enter halftime leading the 49ers 7-0 in the NFC Divisional Round.

The Packers were able to score an opening drive touchdown from AJ Dillon, but they were held scoreless the rest of the half.

On the defensive side, they were able to limit San Francisco for much of the first half, holding Jimmy Garoppolo to without a completion until the middle of the second quarter. However, on the final possession of the half, the 49ers were able to move into Green Bay territory. Adrian Amos intercepted a Jimmy Garoppolo pass in the final minute to keep them scoreless.

Aaron Rodgers was 12-16 with 170 yards. AJ Dillon led the team with 25 rushing yards and a touchdown in the first quarter. Aaron Jones led the team with six receptions and 120 yards. Davante Adams had five receptions for 50 yards.

The defense recorded three sacks, two from Rashan Gary and one from Za’Darius Smith. Adrian Amos recorded an interception.

Jimmy Garoppolo was 3-9 with 43 yards. His leading receiver was George Kittle, who had two receptions for 27 yards.

Game Recap:

The Packers started with the ball and were able to move downfield. After multiple first downs, including a 14-yard reception to Aaron Jones, the Packers were able to move into the red zone.

That’s when AJ Dillon was able to pound the ball through the offensive line on a six-yard run to give the Packers an early 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing 49ers’ possession, Za’Darius Smith was able to record his first sack in his first game back from a back injury. The Packers forced a three-and-out.

With a chance to respond, Aaron Rodgers was able to find Marcedes Lewis for a short gain, but a defender punched the ball out of Lewis’ hands. The 49ers recovered the fumble near midfield.

On the next drive, after multiple plays that potentially could’ve resulted in fumbles, Rashan Gary sacked Jimmy Garrapolo on third-and-five to force a 49ers’ punt.

Both teams continually stalled on offense, as the Packers defense limited Jimmy Garropolo to without a catch until midway through the second quarter.

Just before the end of the half, the 49ers were moving into Green Bay territory. With Jimmy Garoppolo targeting the end zone, Adrian Amos intercepted the pass to keep the 49ers scoreless.

With the Packers looking to get a first down and end the half, Rodgers found Aaron Jones for a 75-yard reception down the sideline. Mason Crosby’s 38-yard field goal was blocked before the end of the half.

