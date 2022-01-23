News and First Alert Weather App
Girls wrestlers get final preparations in before first WIAA sanctioned tournament

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Junior varsity boys wrestlers and girls wrestlers competed at the Wisconsin Wrestling Challenge Series Championships at Wausau West on Saturday, with the tournament serving as the final competition before the first WIAA sanctioned girls wrestling tournament next weekend.

The competition used to serve as the unofficial state competition for girls wrestlers before this season. Now, competitors are using the tournament as a tune-up to test their skills before the state meet.

Ashley Danielson from Wausau West normally competes in the 120-pound weight class but competed in the 113-point weight class on Saturday to avoid matching up with potential competitors next weekend.

“I think it’s a great opportunity and it’s come a long way and it’s starting to grow more and more. And the experience is really nice,” she said about having an official tournament.

Alexandra Hofrichter of Antigo has won the Wisconsin Wrestling Challenge Series title in the past but has yet to be officially recognized by the school as a state champion. A win next weekend would put her name on a plaque in the school celebrating the program’s state champions.

“There’s a bunch of guys, older guys. That have been following me. And they’re like, ‘Why isn’t your name up on that plaque.’ And I’m like, ‘We’re getting there. We’re getting there.’ So I think it would be really cool to have my name next to them,” she said.

The tournament will be Saturday, Jan. 29 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

