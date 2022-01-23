News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Light snow tonight, more frigid air this week

Sunshine will give way to clouds later today. Some snow tonight with minor accumulations expected.
Mostly sunny and cold today.
Mostly sunny and cold today.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Since Friday night, much of the area has picked up anywhere from 1-3″ of snow. Today will feature a break from the flakes flying with a good deal of sunshine, however, it is going to be cold. Afternoon readings topping out in the upper single digits to low 10s.

Clouds will return this evening with the third in a series of Alberta Clippers rolling by the Badger State. Light snow or snow showers are likely tonight into early Monday. Snowfall of 1-2″ is possible in Central Wisconsin, while a coating to 1″ could fall in the Northwoods. Roads will be slippery and/or snow-covered tonight through the morning commute on Monday. Lows in the single digits to around zero.

Coating to 2" is possible with the latest clipper system tonight into early Monday.
Coating to 2" is possible with the latest clipper system tonight into early Monday.(WSAW)
Light snow and snow showers move in tonight.
Light snow and snow showers move in tonight.(WSAW)
Times of light snow and snow showers overnight into early Monday morning.
Times of light snow and snow showers overnight into early Monday morning.(WSAW)
Flurries and snow showers will wind down by daybreak on Monday.
Flurries and snow showers will wind down by daybreak on Monday.(WSAW)

More clouds than sun on Monday and continued cold. Highs in the low 10s. Frigid air surges back into North Central Wisconsin for Monday night and sticks around through Wednesday. A First Alert Day will be issued for bitter cold and dangerously low wind chills from Monday night to Wednesday morning. Temperatures will struggle to make it above zero by day and lows will range from -10° to -25°. Wind chill values could drop to -35° at times, especially Monday night into Tuesday morning and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Sunshine will be common on Tuesday but quite cold. Highs near or below zero. Mostly sunny and breezy Wednesday with highs in the low 10s.

Wind chills will be the lowest Monday night into Tuesday morning and Tuesday night into...
Wind chills will be the lowest Monday night into Tuesday morning and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.(WSAW)

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 10s. A mix of sun and clouds to end the week on Friday with highs in the low 10s. Some sun Saturday with highs in the low 20s. Another chance of snow showers on Sunday with highs in the upper 10s.

Below average temperatures are on tap for the days ahead.
Below average temperatures are on tap for the days ahead.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

