News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills Monday night through Wednesday

Temperatures may not make it above 0° Tuesday, while wind chills will be as low as -35° at times.
A First Alert Weather Day Monday night through Wednesday morning.
A First Alert Weather Day Monday night through Wednesday morning.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from Monday night through Wednesday morning for bitterly cold conditions, and dangerously low wind chill values.

Another blast of arctic air will be moving into the region Monday night.
Another blast of arctic air will be moving into the region Monday night.(WSAW)
Wind chills as low as -30° to -35° Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
Wind chills as low as -30° to -35° Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.(WSAW)
With wind chills down to -35°, frostbite can develop in a matter of minutes.
With wind chills down to -35°, frostbite can develop in a matter of minutes.(WSAW)

Another invasion of arctic air will work into North Central Wisconsin, starting Monday night and lasting into the first half of the day on Wednesday. Sunshine will be common Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will do little to raise temperatures. Tuesday morning will start off with temperatures in the -10s and wind chill values as low as -30°. Readings during the day will struggle to make it to or above 0°. Frigid conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with low temperatures ranging from -20° to -30°, while wind chills could drop to around -35°. These very cold conditions can lead to frostbite development on exposed skin in 15 to 30 minutes. Less cold by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 10s.

Bitterly cold Tuesday morning, wind chills around -30°.
Bitterly cold Tuesday morning, wind chills around -30°.(WSAW)
Wind chills Tuesday morning down to around -30°.
Wind chills Tuesday morning down to around -30°.(WSAW)
Wind chills Tuesday afternoon in the -10s to around -20.
Wind chills Tuesday afternoon in the -10s to around -20.(WSAW)
Wind chills dropping to around -35° Wednesday morning.
Wind chills dropping to around -35° Wednesday morning.(WSAW)
Wind chills approaching -35° in Wausau Wednesday morning.
Wind chills approaching -35° in Wausau Wednesday morning.(WSAW)

If you will be out and about over the next few days, be sure to bundle up before heading out the door. If you must spend extended periods of time outside, dress in several layers to stay warm, and take breaks to head indoors to a heated location. Limit your time outside otherwise, and be sure to keep an eye on the pets. If they are going outside, be sure it is only for a brief time. As always, check on friends and family to make sure they are doing well during this time of frigid weather.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Former Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Former Marshfield Police chief accused of sexual assault avoids jail time, must pay fine
Car strikes train in Wausau.
No injuries after car strikes train in Wausau
American Girl announced its headquarters in Middleton would be relocating and combining with...
American Girl details impact of Middleton relocation, consolidation
Gabriel Ross
Portage County man convicted of aggravated battery after 2019 attack

Latest News

Mostly sunny and cold today.
First Alert Weather: Light snow tonight, more frigid air this week
Mostly sunny and cold today. Light snow tonight with minor accumulations. Bitterly cold weather...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast
Wind chill Advisory Sunday morning until 10 AM.
First Alert Weather: Rounds of light snow, more cold blasts
Light snow ending overnight. Sunshine and cold Sunday. More light snow Sunday night into Monday...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast