First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills Monday night through Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from Monday night through Wednesday morning for bitterly cold conditions, and dangerously low wind chill values.

Another invasion of arctic air will work into North Central Wisconsin, starting Monday night and lasting into the first half of the day on Wednesday. Sunshine will be common Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will do little to raise temperatures. Tuesday morning will start off with temperatures in the -10s and wind chill values as low as -30°. Readings during the day will struggle to make it to or above 0°. Frigid conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with low temperatures ranging from -20° to -30°, while wind chills could drop to around -35°. These very cold conditions can lead to frostbite development on exposed skin in 15 to 30 minutes. Less cold by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 10s.

If you will be out and about over the next few days, be sure to bundle up before heading out the door. If you must spend extended periods of time outside, dress in several layers to stay warm, and take breaks to head indoors to a heated location. Limit your time outside otherwise, and be sure to keep an eye on the pets. If they are going outside, be sure it is only for a brief time. As always, check on friends and family to make sure they are doing well during this time of frigid weather.

