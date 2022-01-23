News and First Alert Weather App
Driver hits State Patrol cruiser, injures trooper in Columbia Co. crash

A trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries today when his cruiser was struck by a...
A trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries today when his cruiser was struck by a passing motorist along I-39/90/94 near Poynette in Columbia County.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after his cruiser was hit by another vehicle.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at I-39/90/94 near Poynette.

The trooper was conducting a traffic stop near mile marker 116 when a Honda Pilot lost control and hit the cruiser. The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

DEFOREST POST – A trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries today when his cruiser was struck by a passing...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Sunday, January 23, 2022

